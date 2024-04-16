Click Boards™ Stole the Show at Embedded World 2024

Embedded World 2024 was a resounding success for MIKROE! Over the three-day event, we welcomed a diverse audience of 500+ visitors , from industry leaders to the next generation of embedded engineers – eager students. We conducted numerous interviews with prominent editors from leading embedded publications. However, the most telling indicator of our impact was seeing MIKROE products and standards prominently displayed across 20+ exhibitor booths !



WANT TO SEE YOUR SILICON ON A CLICK BOARD™?



If you want to be on 20+ booth's on Embedded World 2025 our Chips4Clicks program is the perfect way to do that! This program offers a unique opportunity to boost your brand recognition alongside 100+ industry leaders and showcase your chips on Click boards™. This means your silicon won't just gain visibility, it will be directly integrated into EmbeddedWiki - the largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-for-use embedded projects. Don't miss out on expanding your market footprint — partner with MIKROE today!

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

