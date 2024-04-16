Click Boards™ Stole the Show at Embedded World 2024

World's leading
exhibition Clicked
with MIKROE

 

Embedded World 2024 was a resounding success for MIKROE! Over the three-day event, we welcomed a diverse audience of 500+ visitors, from industry leaders to the next generation of embedded engineers – eager students. We conducted numerous interviews with prominent editors from leading embedded publications. However, the most telling indicator of our impact was seeing MIKROE products and standards prominently displayed across 20+ exhibitor booths!

 

Click boards™ and mikroBUS™:
A Winning Formula for Embedded Development

 

microchip

Microchip Booth On Embedded World 2024

Numerous Click boards™ on Microchip Booth

nxp

FRDM-MCXN947 board

NXP demo featuring Heart Rate 4 Click board™

Neo Cortec Logo

Neo Cortec Click boards stand Embedded World 2024

NeoMesh Click boards on NeoCortec Booth

microchip

AWS IoT Click board

IoT ExpressLink Demo on AWS IoT Booth

Future Electronics Logo

Click boards Microchip Future Electronics Embedded World 2024

10X10 RGB Click demo on Future Electronics booth

 

Panasonic Logo

Panasonic Click board Embedded World 2024

Panasonic Demo with Color 17 Click

DIGI

Click boards u-blox stand embedded world 2024

u-blox displayed Click boards™ in partnership with MIKROE

Quectel Logo

Quectel Stand Embedded World 2024 Click boards

Quectel's Demo with Heart Rate Click, Ambient Click and Temp-Hum 5 Click

Renesas Logo

Click boards with Microchip boards on Avnet Booth Embedded World 2024

Microchip's Automotive Demo with various Click boards™ on AVNET Booth

BeagleBoard Logo

Beagle Board Click boards Embedded World 2024 Stand

BeaglePlay board featuring NeoMesh Click board™

MURATA Logo

Murata Click and Pi 4 Embedded World 2024

Pi 4 Click Shield with Murata mikroBUS™ compatible add-on board

Ambiq Logo

Ambiq Click boards Embedded Wolrd 2024

Ambiq dev board with mikroBUS™ sockets and various Click boards™

Infineon

Infineon boards with mikroBUS socket Embedded World 2024

Infineon Booth with their dev boards featuring mikroBUS™ socket

TME Electronics

TME Stand Embedded World 2024 MIKROE

TME showing our EasyPIC PRO v8 dev board on their booth

Digi International Logo

Digi International Stand Embedded World 2024

DIGI International board with mikroBUS™ standard

Renesas Logo

Renesas mikroBUS board Embedded World 2024

Renesas dev board with mikroBUS™ socket

DigiKey Logo

DigiKey mikroBUS board Embedded World 2024

Demo with Accel 4 Click board™ on the DigiKey Booth

 


WANT TO SEE YOUR SILICON ON A CLICK BOARD™?


If you want to be on 20+ booth's on Embedded World 2025 our Chips4Clicks program is the perfect way to do that! This program offers a unique opportunity to boost your brand recognition alongside 100+ industry leaders and showcase your chips on Click boards™This means your silicon won't just gain visibility, it will be directly integrated into EmbeddedWiki - the largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-for-use embedded projects. Don't miss out on expanding your market footprint — partner with MIKROE today!

 

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

