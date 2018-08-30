Click Analyzer - Powerful tool for analyzing mikroBUS™

Have you ever had a need to check a pin state on a mikroBUS™? This is your lucky day because our today's click board will help you exactly with that.



Click Analyzer is a smart and powerful tool for analyzing pin states and voltage levels on the mikroBUS™. It is a versatile and powerful smart analyzing tool, which consists of two PIC microcontrollers (MCUs), from Microchip. By utilizing some of the capabilities of the PIC18F26K42 MCU, such as the DMA, CLC, SMT, and NCO to name few, it is possible to achieve measurement and monitoring of the voltage states on all the pins of the stackable mikroBUS™ slot, with very high speeds and with the arbitrary number of samples.



Click Analyzer has one stackable mikroBUS™ slot, so it is able to have any Click board™ equipped while being installed in the mikroBUS™ slot of a development system at the same time. This allows so-called "data sniffing" or capturing the data as it is being transferred between the equipped Click board™ and the development system. In this scenario, the Click Analyzer acts as the "middle man", exposing the communication to the user via the serial COM port of the host computer.



If you want to find out more please visit our website.



Yours sincerely,

Mikroelektronika