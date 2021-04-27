

This is our 999th Click board™! Tomorrow is a big day, at 10 AM CET we will release our 1000th Click board™. To learn more about the story of the biggest add-on board collection in the world follow our blog, and come back tomorrow to see which one is our 1000th Click board™.

CAN FD 6 Click is a compact add-on board containing a CAN transceiver that supports CAN and CAN FD protocols. This board features the TCAN4550, a CAN FD controller that provides an interface between the CAN bus and the CAN protocol controller up to 5 megabits per second (Mbps) from Texas Instruments. Characterized by high-bandwidth and data-rate flexibility, it provides an interface between the CAN bus and the system processor through an SPI interface, supporting classical CAN and CAN FD, and supports wake-up features local and bus wake using the CAN bus.



This Click board™ is suitable for high-speed CAN networks in automotive and industrial applications, especially where low-power mode with wake-up capability via the CAN bus is required.

For more information about the CAN FD 6 Click, visit the product page.

Your Mikroe