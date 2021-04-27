ONE MORE DAY UNTIL 1000TH CLICK BOARD™ RELEASE

WORLD'S BIGGEST ADD-ON BOARD COLLECTION



The road to success is paved with a lot of hard work and a good idea to drive it. The story of Click boards™ began when our CEO, Mr. Nebojsa Matic, asked himself:



“What is the minimum number of pins that can cover the greatest number of peripherals?”



As he was on the beach at the time, it was the perfect brainstorming canvas. He sketched in the sand what is now the mikroBUS™ standard. The very first minute he arrived at the office he called a meeting and presented his idea and spoke about the pins he chose and why he chose those very pins; He explained what the overarching goal was and provided other relevant information. It was in that meeting that we revised the statement and increased the functionality of the mikroBUS™ standard by adding a few more pins, so that there was a total of 16 pins - 8 in each row.



We now know that this is by far the smallest number of the pins one can use and which account for most chips, modules, and other components one can place on Click board™.



Alongside mikroBUS™ standard, in 2012., was released compact add-on boards line called - Click boards™.





Today mikroBUS™ standard is the fastest growing add-on board standard in the world. We are offering 1000 Click boards™ – ten times more than our competitors - and the mikroBUS™ standard is included by leading companies such as Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog Semiconductor, Future Electronics, Avnet, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Renesas and Silicon Labs on their development boards. A total number of development boards with mikroBUS™ socket from various vendors is well over 400, and new ones are being introduced daily.





“Renesas continuously looks for ways to help customers reduce their development effort, and one way we help is by having many of our RA MCU evaluation kits take advantage of Mikroe’s mikroBUS™ ecosystem. We are excited to collaborate with Mikroe to launch their first clicker board, based on the RA4M1 group of MCUs, to further broaden our market reach, said Daryl Khoo, Vice President, Product Marketing, IoT Platform Business Unit at Renesas. “Innovative developers can use our 32-bit RA Cortex-M MCUs with their choice of 1000+ Click boards to build a wide variety of embedded systems and IoT applications, and accelerate time to market”





INFINITE POSSIBILITIES WITH mikroBUS™ STANDARD AND CLICK BOARDS™







Most of us do not understand how big a trillion is. Let us give you a hint:



A million seconds is 12 days, billion seconds equals 31 years, and trillion seconds is 31688 years.

So, if you spend only one second for every Click board™ combination on a development board with five mikroBUS™ sockets, you will need more than 261615 years to try all of the combinations. We are sure that everyone can find the ideal combination of Click boards™ for their new project.



