BT Click is a compact add-on board targeted for applications that require both Bluetooth Smart and Classic connectivity. This board features the BT121, a dual-mode Bluetooth Smart Ready module solution that gives unparalleled flexibility to integrate both Bluetooth Smart and Bluetooth Basic Rate/Enhanced Data Rate (BR/EDR) wireless technologies from Silicon Labs. It contains a high-performance Bluetooth radio, a low-power ARM Cortex MCU, and a Bluegiga Bluetooth Smart Ready stack software marking it an extremely easy-to-use device.

This Click board™ can be used in a wide variety of applications such as cable replacement, HID devices, health and fitness, PoS (point-of-sale), industrial and home automation gateways, and others.

For more information about BT Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe