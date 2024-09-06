Brushless 31 Click featuring three-phase full sine-wave BLDC controller with up to 5A current

Control brushless DC motors in various home appliances with the TB6605FTG

Brushless 31 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise and reliable control of brushless DC motors. Powered by the TB6605FTG three-phase full sine-wave BLDC controller from Toshiba Semiconductor, it offers exceptional performance and durability.

KEY FEATURES:

BLDC pre-driver: Drive the external MOSFETs to control the BLDC motor

Drive the external MOSFETs to control the BLDC motor Wide input voltage range: Operate with a wide range of input voltages, making it compatible with various power systems

Operate with a wide range of input voltages, making it compatible with various power systems High current capability: Delivers up to 5A output current for powerful motor control

Delivers up to 5A output current for powerful motor control Sine-Wave PWM driving: Uses sine-wave Pulse Width Modulation for optimal motor performance

Uses sine-wave Pulse Width Modulation for optimal motor performance 2-phase modulation: Reduces harmonics and improves motor efficiency

Reduces harmonics and improves motor efficiency Hall sensor connections: Provides dedicated pins for connecting Hall sensors, enabling accurate motor position sensing

Provides dedicated pins for connecting Hall sensors, enabling accurate motor position sensing Essential functions: Features dead time control, brake functionality, and manual/auto lead-angle control for precise motor management

Features dead time control, brake functionality, and manual/auto lead-angle control for precise motor management Motor lock protection: Protects the motor from damage in case of stalls or overloads

APPLICATIONS:



Control fans, pumps, and other home appliances requiring precise motor control

requiring precise motor control Drive motors in printers, scanners, and other office machinery

Used in various industrial automation applications where smooth and precise motor control is needed

