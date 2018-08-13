Boost-INV 2 click - DC/DC voltage converter device

Imagine the following situation. You have a solar power system to charge a battery of 12V but your processor for communication and monitoring of the solar power plant on a mobile telephone needs only 3.5V. Instead of using a resistor to consume the energy difference the DC/DC converter converts the one source to the other more efficiently. The great news is that we're today presenting you Boost-INV 2 click.

Boost-INV 2 click is a very useful DC/DC voltage converter device, as can output both positive and negative voltage, boosted up to 15V and inverted to -15V, from a single fixed voltage input. The input voltage can vary between 2.7V to 5.5V, making the Boost-INV 2 click an ideal solution for powering devices with complex, split-rail power supply demands, using only a common battery.

The main converter IC is the TPS65131, a positive and negative output DC/DC Converter, from Texas Instruments. Two D/A converters are connected into the positive and negative voltage feedback loop of the TPS65131. The positive and the negative loops are fed into the internal error amplifiers, which compare the feedback voltage with the internal references.

For more detailed info, please visit our website.



Yours sincerely,

MikroElektronika







