Boost 8 Click is a compact add-on board that steps up the voltage from its input (supply) to its output (load). This board features the LT1945, a dual micropower DC/DC converter from Analog Devices. Each converter inside the LT1945 is designed with a 350mA current limit generating well-regulated positive and negative outputs of ±12V or ±24V, making the LT1945 ideal for various applications. In addition to the possibility of working with a 3.3V mikroBUS™ power rail, it also provides the opportunity of using an external power supply with a very low voltage of 2.7V. A current-limited, fixed-off-time control scheme conserves operating current, resulting in high efficiency over a broad range of load current.

This Click board™ is used to step up an input voltage to some higher level, required by a load, for various applications that require "split rail" operating voltages.

For more information, visit the Boost 8 Click product page.

