BGM113 Click for Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity based on a wireless Gecko module

Bring low-power Bluetooth connectivity to embedded designs with the BGM113A256V21

BGM113 Click is a compact add-on board that provides Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity for embedded applications. It is based on the BGM113A256V21 wireless Gecko Bluetooth module from Silicon Labs.

KEY FEATURES:



Wireless Gecko Bluetooth Module: A complete solution that integrates the radio, onboard Bluetooth stack, GATT-based profiles, and can also host end-user applications

A complete solution that integrates the radio, onboard Bluetooth stack, GATT-based profiles, and can also host end-user applications High-Performance Core: Powered by a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 core running at 38.4MHz with 256kB of flash memory and 32kB of RAM

Powered by a 32-bit ARM Cortex-M4 core running at 38.4MHz with 256kB of flash memory and 32kB of RAM Robust 2.4GHz Communication: An integrated antenna ensures a strong wireless signal with a TX power up to +3dBm and RX sensitivity down to −92dBm

An integrated antenna ensures a strong wireless signal with a TX power up to +3dBm and RX sensitivity down to −92dBm Range: Achieves a wireless range of up to 50 meters

APPLICATIONS:



Provides wireless connectivity for various Internet of Things ( IoT ) sensors

) Suitable for applications like fitness trackers and remote patient monitoring

Enables wireless control and data exchange in industrial and smart building systems

Used for applications like point-of-sale systems and asset tracking

and Connects smart accessories to smartphones, tablets, and PCs

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



