BATT-MON 5 Click designed for precise fuel gauging of 1-cell Lithium-ion/Polymer (Li+) batteries

Achieve precise fuel gauging of 1-cell Lithium-Ion/Polymer (Li+) batteries with LC709204V

BATT-MON 5 Click is a compact add-on board designed to provide precise fuel gauging for 1-cell Lithium-ion/Polymer (Li+) batteries. Featuring the LC709204V from onsemi, this board uses the advanced HG-CVR2 algorithm to deliver highly accurate Relative State of Charge (RSOC) readings across a wide range of operating conditions, including temperature variations, load fluctuations, and battery aging.

KEY FEATURES:



Accurate RSOC measurement: Provides precise estimates of remaining battery charge

HG-CVR2 algorithm: Ensures accurate measurements even under challenging conditions

Low power consumption: Minimizes power consumption to conserve battery life

Safety alarms: Includes alarms for low voltage, abnormal temperature, and over-discharge conditions

Easy integration: Simple configuration and integration with microcontrollers

APPLICATIONS:



Optimize battery life in smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices

Ensure long battery life in wearables like smartwatches and fitness trackers

Monitor battery charge in USB-powered devices

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



