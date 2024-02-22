Barometer 9 Click is a compact add-on board ideal for precision activity tracking and indoor navigation/localization. This board features the ENS220, a barometric pressure and temperature sensor from ScioSense. This sensor is characterized by its ultra-low power consumption and high accuracy, offering capabilities through both I2C and SPI communication interfaces. Including a pressure range of 300 to 1200hPa, absolute accuracy within ±0.5hPa, and temperature accuracy of ±0.1K, the Barometer 9 Click is optimized for applications requiring precise altitude and temperature measurements. Ideal for use cases such as activity tracking, indoor navigation, and environmental monitoring, this Click board™ provides developers with a powerful tool for creating sophisticated, location-aware devices in a compact and energy-efficient design.

For more information about Barometer 9 Click, visit the official product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

