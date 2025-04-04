BarGraph 1-Cell Red for applications requiring bright and uniform illumination

Provide high-visibility red illumination with uniform brightness with HLMP-2685

BarGraph 1-Cell Red (HLMP-2685) is a high-visibility red light source designed for applications requiring bright and uniform illumination. It is based on the HLMP-2685 LED component from Broadcom Limited.

KEY FEATURES:



High visibility: Provides bright and uniform red illumination

Provides bright and uniform red illumination Reliable LED component: Uses the HLMP-2685 LED from Broadcom Limited for reliability and efficiency

Uses the HLMP-2685 LED from Broadcom Limited for reliability and efficiency Dual-in-line configuration: Features a single light-emitting area in a dual-in-line configuration

Features a single light-emitting area in a dual-in-line configuration High luminous intensity: Delivers a typical luminous intensity of 83.4 mcd

Delivers a typical luminous intensity of 83.4 mcd Peak wavelength: Operates at a peak wavelength of 626nm, providing a consistent red color

Operates at a peak wavelength of 626nm, providing a consistent red color Single-in-line package: Encased in a single-in-line package for consistent performance and long-lasting operation

APPLICATIONS:



Provide clear and visible indications in bargraph displays

Offer visual feedback on process status in front panels of devices

of devices Used for status indicators and visual alarms in telecommunications equipment

Provide clear visual warnings and messages in machine message annunciators



