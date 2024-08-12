Barcode 3 Click featuring OEM scan engine for outstanding screen code scanning performance

Capture and decode barcodes from various media using the LV30 barcode scanner

Barcode 3 Click is a compact add-on board designed to streamline barcode scanning applications. Powered by the innovative LV30 area image engine from Rakinda, this board delivers exceptional performance and accuracy.

KEY FEATURES:

Versatile barcode support: Read a wide range of 1D and 2D barcode types, including QR codes, data matrices, and linear barcodes

Laser aiming and LED illumination: Ensure precise targeting and clear barcode reading in various lighting conditions

Robust performance: Handle different barcode media, including paper and magnetic cards, reliably

Handle different barcode media, including paper and magnetic cards, reliably User feedback: Provides visual feedback (LED) and audible feedback (buzzer) for successful reads

APPLICATIONS:



Track and manage stock levels, reduces overstock and stockouts, and improves accuracy

Streamline order processing and shipment tracking, optimizes routes, and reduces delays

, optimizes routes, and reduces delays Accelerate checkout, integrate with inventory systems, and enhance customer experience

Achieve patient identification in healthcare, medication management, and access to medical records

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

