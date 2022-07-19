Balancer 4 Click is a compact add-on board optimized for overvoltage protection balancing the voltage of serially connected batteries. This board features the MP2672A, a highly integrated, flexible switch-mode battery charger for Lithium-Ion batteries with two cells in series from Monolithic Power Systems (MPS). The MP2672A has a narrow voltage DC (NVDC) power structure and monitors the voltage across each cell, equalizing the cell’s voltages if the difference between the two cells exceeds the mismatch threshold. It also has two selective operating modes with configurable output current up to 2A via register setting via I2C serial interface, alongside selectable MP2672A power supply, LED indication, and protection features allowing a reliable operation.

This Click board™ is applicable for a wide range of portable applications, Point-of-Sale (POS) machines, general two-cell applications, and more.

For more information, visit the Balancer 4 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ are a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface is allowing you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE