AudioAmp 8 Click is a compact add-on board that reproduces input audio signal at sound-producing output elements, with desired volume and power levels. This board features the MA12070, a super-efficient audio power amplifier from Infineon Technologies. This I2C configurable audio amplifier is based on proprietary multi-level switching technology, enabling low power loss during operation. It supports a supply voltage range from 4 to 26V, allowing it to be used in many applications. Besides, it is equipped with protection features, allowing a reliable operation.

This Click board™ is suited for various types of consumer audio equipment applications.

