Audio DAC Click is a compact add-on board perfect for upgrading your audio equipment. This board features the PCM5142, a 32-bit 384kHz audio stereo DAC with the DIR9001 digital audio receiver from Texas Instruments. The DIR9001 can receive 24-bit/96kHz signals at the highest via S/PDIF optical cable and complies with various digital audio standards, like IEC60958-3, JEITA CPR-1205, AES3, and EBUtech3250. The DIR9001's output is then processed via a stereo audio DAC, the PCM5142, with the latest generation of TI's advanced segment-DAC architecture to achieve excellent dynamic performance, detailed heights, and an exceptionally good sound stage.

This Click board™ is suitable for portable electronics and audio systems, representing a perfect solution for multimedia systems, satellite radio, CD and DVD players, and more.

For more information, visit the Audio DAC Click product page.

