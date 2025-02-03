ATA6501 Click for high-speed automotive and industrial CAN FD communication

CAN FD communication based on ATA6501 perfect for automotive electronics, ADAS, and industrial systems

ATA6501 Click is a compact and robust add-on board designed for high-speed CAN FD communication in demanding automotive and industrial environments. Based on the ATA6501, a fully integrated CAN FD System Basis Chip (SBC) from Microchip, this board meets the stringent requirements of Grade 0 AEC-Q100 standards for automotive applications.

KEY FEATURES:



High-speed CAN FD: Supports both Classical CAN and CAN FD protocols with data rates up to 5Mbit/s

Supports both Classical CAN and CAN FD protocols with data rates up to 5Mbit/s Integrated features: Includes an integrated 5V/150mA voltage regulator, reverse battery protection, and advanced fail-safe mechanisms

Includes an integrated 5V/150mA voltage regulator, reverse battery protection, and advanced fail-safe mechanisms Automotive grade quality: Meets stringent automotive quality standards for reliability and robustness

Meets stringent automotive quality standards for reliability and robustness Flexible communication: Communicates with the host MCU via a UART interface and includes a standard DB-9 connector for CAN bus integration

Communicates with the host MCU via a UART interface and includes a standard DB-9 connector for CAN bus integration Multiple operating modes: Supports various operating modes to adapt to different application requirements

APPLICATIONS:



CAN FD communication for critical automotive systems such as body electronics, infotainment, powertrains, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS)

such as body electronics, infotainment, powertrains, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) Communication for industrial control systems, robotics, and factory automation

control systems, robotics, and factory automation Communication within photovoltaic systems, optimizing monitoring, control, and energy management

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about ATA6501 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE