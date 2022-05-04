April at MIKROE

Hello MIKROE User,

What's new

This month we continued with one new product release every day. That sums up to 21 new products in April. We added to our shop 19 new Click boards™, and two very special products - UNI-DS v8 development board and UNI CODEGRIP programmer and debugger over WiFi/USB-C.

1200 Click boards™ milestone

In April we have reached one more major milestone - 1200 Click boards™!

When the first Click board™ was released in 2011, it was the beginning of the decade-long development of features of the mikroBUS™ standard, our very own standard which is now world-renowned and able to support so many different peripherals. Thanks to the invention of the standard, we are now releasing new Click boards™ every day. Save time with the amazing applicability of Click boards™. Create rapid prototypes, minimum viable products, or proof of concepts conveniently, and faster than ever!

NEW LANDING PAGE!

Since we are committed to improving your experience on our website, we have designed a new landing page for our 8th generation development boards.

