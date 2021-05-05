April at Mikroe

Hello Mikroe Users,

Hello Mikroe Users, One more exciting month here at Mikroe, we have a lot of new products and some great news from our Software team. If you missed something, don't worry, here are the highlights of the month:

What's new In March we released 21 new product + NECTO Studio Update! We added 13 new Click boards™, 5 MCU Cards, and 3 Click Shields to our shop. But, the biggest highlight is that we reached an amazing goal that we set for ourselves several years ago - 1000 Click boards™ in our collection!

1000 CLICK BOARDS™

Since day one we are committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, our CEO Mr. Nebojsa Matic invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click boards™ that use the standard to dramatically cut development time.

Now our company offers 1000 Click boards™ – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS™ standard is included by leading companies such as Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog Semiconductor, Future Electronics, Avnet, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Renesas and Silicon Labs on their development boards. Additionally, we are the world’s largest supplier of compilers and also provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and program debuggers.

This day was not like any other; it was extraordinary. We want to thank everyone one more time for their hard work, dedication and for writing history with us!

