Angle 6 Click is a compact add-on board that detects the absolute angular position of a permanent magnet, typically a diametrically magnetized cylinder on a rotating shaft. This board features the MAQ470GQE, a 12-bit contactless angle sensor with PWM output from Monolithic Power Systems. It supports a wide range of magnetic field strengths and spatial configurations, with both end-of-shaft and off-axis (side-shaft mounting), supported configurations. Fast data acquisition and processing provides accurate angle measurement at speeds from 0 to 60,000 rpm, alongside magnetic field strength detection with programmable thresholds.

This Click board™ offers a highly reliable and contactless method to measure various applications' angles, position, and speed.



For more information, visit the Angle 6 Click product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ are a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface is allowing you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE