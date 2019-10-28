This advanced project is extremely useful and creative.

The Alexa Smart Socket is a modern project created by Emmanuel Edwards.

This project uses one of Mikroe's Click boards™, the practical Relay click, which allows you to control a wide range of high power applications.

The project in question is advanced and with it you can control your home appliances connected to a smart socket extension box with your voice using Alexa. You can check the project out in full detail on its Hackster page.

For more information about the Relay click, please visit the product page.

