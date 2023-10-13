ADC 23 Click is a compact add-on board that converts an analog voltage into a digital representation. This board features the ADS127L11, a wide-bandwidth 24-bit delta-sigma analog-to-digital converter from Texas Instruments. It is capable of data rates up to 400ksps using a wideband filter and up to 1067ksps using a low-latency filter. It also offers an excellent combination of AC performance and DC precision with low power consumption.

This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for the development of data acquisition (DAQ) measurement devices, shock and vibration instruments, condition monitoring, sonars, electroencephalograms, power quality analyzers, and more.

