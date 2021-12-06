ADC 15 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a high-performance data converter. This board features the ADS131M02, a two-channel, simultaneously sampling, 24-bit, delta-sigma (ΔΣ), analog-to-digital converter from Texas Instruments. The ADC inputs can be independently configured via serial peripheral interface depending on the sensor input. A low noise, programmable gain amplifier (PGA) provides gains ranging from 1 to 128 to amplify low-level signals. Additionally, this ADC integrates channel-to-channel phase, offset and gain calibration registers to help remove signal-chain errors alongside a low-drift, 1.2V integrated reference.

This Click board™ offers a wide dynamic range, low power, and energy-measurement-specific features, making the device an excellent fit for energy metering, power metrology, and circuit breaker applications.

For more information about ADC 15 Click, please visit the product page.

