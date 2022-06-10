ADAC 3 Click is a compact add-on board representing the ADC/DAC combo solution. This board features the PCF8591, a low-power 8-bit CMOS data acquisition device with four analog inputs, one analog output, and a serial I2C interface from NXP Semiconductors. The PCF8591 includes analog input multiplexing, an on-chip track and hold function and 8-bit analog-to-digital conversion alongside an 8-bit digital-to-analog conversion. In addition, the user is given the option to select the PCF8591 reference voltage value, choosing between 2,048 and 4,096V.

This Click board™ is suitable for various control, monitoring, or measurement applications such as supply monitoring, reference setting, analog control loops, and more.

