AD-SWIO 3 Click is a compact add-on board representing a software configurable input/output solution for various purposes. This board features the AD74115H, a single-channel, software-configurable input and output with HART mode from Analog Devices. It provides many functionality for analog input, analog output, digital input, digital output, 2-wire, 3-wire, and 4-wire resistance temperature detector (RTD), and thermocouple measurement capability. The supply power and isolation part are managed by the ADP1034, a 3-channel isolated micropower management unit with seven digital isolators and programmable power control, also from Analog Devices. This Click board™ makes the perfect solution for the development of isolated industrial control systems, process control, factory automation, building control systems, and more.

For more information about AD-SWIO 3 Click, visit the official product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

