Accel 33 Click for 3-axis acceleration measurement in industrial and automation applications

Get high-performance 3-axis acceleration measurement with KX134ACR-LBZ
Accel 33 Click is a compact add-on board designed for high-performance 3-axis acceleration measurement, enabling precise motion sensing in industrial and automation applications. It is based on the KX134ACR-LBZ accelerometer from ROHM Semiconductor.
KEY FEATURES:
- Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping
- 3-Axis Acceleration Measurement: Measures acceleration in the X, Y, and Z directions
- Kionix™ MEMS Technology: Ensures enhanced accuracy, stability, and durability
- Selectable Full-Scale Ranges: Supports ±8g, ±16g, ±32g, and ±64g
- Configurable Data Rates: Offers output data rates from 0.781Hz to 25.6kHz
- Multiple Modes: Includes low-power and high-resolution modes for flexible operation
- Embedded Features: Integrates a FIFO buffer for efficient data storage and a digital high-pass filter
- Factory-Calibrated: Comes with factory-calibrated offset and sensitivity
- Dual Interface Support: Supports both SPI and I2C communication
APPLICATIONS:
- Provides motion sensing for automated machinery and processes
- Monitors vibration and motion for predictive maintenance
- Enables precise motion control and stability for robotic platforms
- Records acceleration data for analysis in various systems
- Suitable for use in demanding environments requiring robust high-g acceleration measurement
EmbeddedWiki
Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.
For more information about Accel 33 Click visit the official product page.
ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™
Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.
