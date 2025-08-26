Accel 33 Click for 3-axis acceleration measurement in industrial and automation applications

Get high-performance 3-axis acceleration measurement with KX134ACR-LBZ

Accel 33 Click is a compact add-on board designed for high-performance 3-axis acceleration measurement, enabling precise motion sensing in industrial and automation applications. It is based on the KX134ACR-LBZ accelerometer from ROHM Semiconductor.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping 3-Axis Acceleration Measurement: Measures acceleration in the X, Y, and Z directions

Measures acceleration in the X, Y, and Z directions Kionix™ MEMS Technology: Ensures enhanced accuracy, stability, and durability

Ensures enhanced accuracy, stability, and durability Selectable Full-Scale Ranges: Supports ±8g, ±16g, ±32g, and ±64g

Supports ±8g, ±16g, ±32g, and ±64g Configurable Data Rates: Offers output data rates from 0.781Hz to 25.6kHz

Offers output data rates from 0.781Hz to 25.6kHz Multiple Modes: Includes low-power and high-resolution modes for flexible operation

Includes low-power and high-resolution modes for flexible operation Embedded Features: Integrates a FIFO buffer for efficient data storage and a digital high-pass filter

Integrates a FIFO buffer for efficient data storage and a digital high-pass filter Factory-Calibrated: Comes with factory-calibrated offset and sensitivity

Comes with factory-calibrated offset and sensitivity Dual Interface Support: Supports both SPI and I2C communication

APPLICATIONS:



Provides motion sensing for automated machinery and processes

and processes Monitors vibration and motion for predictive maintenance

Enables precise motion control and stability for robotic platforms

platforms Records acceleration data for analysis in various systems

in various systems Suitable for use in demanding environments requiring robust high-g acceleration measurement

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



