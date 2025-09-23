Accel 23 Click for precise motion detection and advanced edge processing

Add ultra low-power 3D motion sensing with a built-in machine learning core with IIS2DULPX

Accel 23 Click is a compact add-on board that provides precise motion detection and advanced edge-processing capabilities. It is based on the IIS2DULPX, an intelligent ultra-low-power digital 3-axis linear accelerometer from STMicroelectronics.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping Intelligent 3-Axis Accelerometer: Combines advanced features like an antialiasing filter, a programmable finite state machine, and a machine learning core for intelligent sensing at the edge

Combines advanced features like an antialiasing filter, a programmable finite state machine, and a machine learning core for intelligent sensing at the edge Qvar Sensing Channel: Includes a Qvar sensing channel that measures small changes in charge, enabling additional sensing capabilities

Includes a Qvar sensing channel that measures small changes in charge, enabling additional sensing capabilities Selectable Full-Scale Ranges: Offers flexible measurement ranges of ±2g, ±4g, ±8g, and ±16g

Offers flexible measurement ranges of ±2g, ±4g, ±8g, and ±16g Configurable Data Rates: Supports output data rates up to 800Hz

Supports output data rates up to 800Hz Power-Performance Modes: Provides four operating modes to balance power consumption and performance

Provides four operating modes to balance power consumption and performance Embedded FIFO Buffer: Features a 128-level FIFO buffer for efficient data storage

Features a 128-level FIFO buffer for efficient data storage Interrupt Generation: Can generate interrupts for various motion events, such as free-fall, wake-up, and single/double tap

Can generate interrupts for various motion events, such as free-fall, wake-up, and single/double tap Dual Interface Support: Supports both SPI and I2C communication

APPLICATIONS:



Monitors motion and vibration for predictive maintenance and industrial process control

process control Provides motion data for tracking goods and assets

Integrates into medical devices for activity monitoring and fall detection

for activity monitoring and fall detection Enhances robotic control with accurate motion sensing

with accurate motion sensing Enables features that are triggered by specific movements or gestures

EmbeddedWiki

