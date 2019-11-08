The 6DOF IMU 9 Click is a Click board™ which features the IAM-20680, a 6-axis MotionTracking device that combines a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer, from TDK InvenSense.

This Click board™ can be used for automotive applications and navigation systems aids for dead reckoning, lift gate motion detection, accurate location for vehicle to vehicle and infrastructure, 360º view camera stabilization, car alarm, telematics and insurance vehicle tracking.

