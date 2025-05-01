6DOF IMU 27 Click for ultra-precise 6-axis motion sensing

Rely on the ICM-45686 for dependable inertial measurements in even the most demanding environments

6DOF IMU 27 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise and reliable 6-axis motion sensing. It features the ICM-45686 sensor from TDK InvenSense, integrating a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

6-axis motion sensing: Combines a 3-axis gyroscope and a 3-axis accelerometer

Ultra-low sensor noise: Provides high-fidelity motion data

Exceptional stability: Offers stable performance against temperature variations and mechanical shock

8KB FIFO buffer: Enables efficient data batching and reduced host processor load

Multiple communication interfaces: Supports I3C, I2C, and SPI for flexible integration

APEX motion processing engine: Features advanced algorithms for motion processing

Features advanced algorithms for motion processing Programmable filters: Allows customization of sensor data filtering

APPLICATIONS:



Provide accurate head tracking for VR and AR experiences

Enable precise motion tracking for hand-held controllers

Support motion sensing for fitness trackers, smartwatches, and other wearables

Enable motion detection and tracking in various Internet of Things (IoT) devices

Used for motion-based control and input in gaming and interactive devices

Provide inertial data for robot navigation and control

