6DOF IMU 13 Click is a compact add-on board that contains an eCompass that consists of a 3-axis linear accelerometer and a 3-axis magnetic field sensor. This board features the MC6470, a 6 DoF accelerometer, and a magnetometer sensor solution, from mCube Inc. It has a linear acceleration full-scale range of ±16g and a low noise magnetic sensor with up to 0.15μT magnetic field resolution, and a single I2C interface available to separately control magnetometer and accelerometer functions, enabling independent operation of functions for application flexibility.

This Click board™ is an excellent choice for applications where there is a need for high-precision directional pointing such as map orientation, virtual reality data overlay, enhanced navigation, and gyroscope replacement.

For more information about the 6DOF IMU 13 Click, please visit the product page.

