500th board with mikroBUS™!

500 BOARDS WITH

mikroBUS™

We're excited to share a major milestone with you – the addition of 500th board to the mikroBUS™ portfolio!

500 boards with mikro BUS™ standard

Since the beginning of the year, we've welcomed 20 new development boards from various vendors, each embracing the power of the mikroBUS™ standard. Now we are experiencing a full circle moment since 500th board is none other than the PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Development board from Microchip – the company that kickstarted this journey by being the first to adopt the mikroBUS™ standard.

108 COMPANIES HAVE EMBRACED THE mikroBUS™ STANDARD

We now stand at 108 companies that have integrated the mikroBUS™ standard into their development boards. This growing community of companies is a testament to the power of mikroBUS™ in simplifying prototype development and fostering compatibility across a wide range of functionalities.



For a comprehensive list of boards and vendors that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, be sure to visit our official mikroBUS™ page.

IT'S AN OPEN STANDARD

mikroBUS™ - the add-on board socket standard that offers maximum expandability with the smallest number of pins. Integrate it into your design and open the doors of thousands of possibilities by using compatible Click boards™. Sensors, wireless transceivers, audio amplifiers, LED displays and more. It is the simplest way to add maximum connectivity.



If you are interested adding the mikroBUS™ on your board and would like MIKROE to do review as well as promotion of that board, please send us a direct message.

Your MIKROE