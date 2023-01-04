2Pin Screw Terminal Connector (5.08mm Pitch)

2Pin ST Connector (DG500-5.08) is a PCB terminal block from Degson that provides connections for high current conductor cross-section with the proven clamping-yoke connection in 5.08 mm pitch and 90° conductor outlet direction. It can withstand current and voltage ratings up to 20A and 300VAC, ensuring reliability in power delivery applications. Based on their compact design and dimensions, 10x5.08x14 millimeters (L x W x H), these connectors are most often used for electronic power supply in industrial or custom electronics applications.

For more information about 2Pin ST Connector (DG500-5.08) visit the official product page.

