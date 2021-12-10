20yearsIn20days - Throwback to 2020

In 2020 so much has happened, both in our industry and in the world in general. We know 2020 was a tough year for many people and businesses, and we're very grateful to have had a fantastic year despite everything. 2019 was a year of innovation, but we continued in the same direction. In 2020 we celebrated Fusion's first birthday and added one more development board to this line - Fusion for PIC32 v8 development board. EasyPIC line also got a new addition to the family - EasyPIC PRO v8 development board.





We continued shipping worldwide, making one new product per day, and we kept bringing revolutionary products with unique features and capabilities. Our core values and vision remained the same. And most importantly, we saved our internal processes and the Mikroe family.

NECTO Studio had the biggest update yet, as well as the mikroSDK 2.0 release - the world's first unified SDK to support 8BIT PIC and 32BIT ARM architecture. NECTO Studio is now available for ARM, PIC, and PIC32 architectures.

Our Click board™ portfolio continued to grow rapidly. We released 800th Click board™ in May and celebrated the release of the 900th Click board™ in October with an exciting campaign. With these releases, Click boards™ keep holding the place of the biggest add-on board collection in the world.

When the pandemic started, it left us all surprised and a little bit worried. But, with the perfect organization, we managed to adapt quickly. The whole situation inspired our CEO Neb, and then the Planet Debug was born. We can now confidently say that this is the most significant invention of 2020, or maybe a decade, but we will let time decide.



Read the full 2020 in review here.





We have only one day left of our #20yearsIn20days series :) Thank you for following us on this journey! Make sure to come back on Monday to read the last article :) And don't forget that a special 20th birthday offer is active! Buy more than 2000 products in our shop with a 20% discount! So make sure to visit our shop and buy your favorite products.



Until Monday,

Your MIKROE