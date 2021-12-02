20yearsIn20days - New building, New chapter in MikroElektronika’s history

The first year in our new building, 2014, was the beginning of a new chapter. With 3500 square meters of space, we were finally able to hire more people. We also tripled our production capabilities with two new production lines. With more man and machine power at our disposal, we took on contract development and manufacturing jobs. First, we teamed up with the Relayr to bring the WunderBar. Then we worked together with DSP Robotics to develop the FlowPaw (funded by Kickstarter). We didn’t lose focus on our products either.

We reached the 100 Click board milestone (SpeakUp, the speech recognition Click board™, was the standout). clicker 2 boards were released. The toolchain for Tiva C Series MCUs was completed. Two new global distributors started selling our products: Digikey and We also took time to reminisce: In May we celebrated a decade of compiler development with a month-long campaign during which we honored our top Libstock contributors.



Every day at 10 AM CET a new blogpost is waiting for you. Make sure to visit our website and learn more about the road from an electronics magazine all the way to the company of one hundred employees devoted to improving the world of embedded.



Until tomorrow,

Your MIKROE