1x8 Stacking Header (2pcs) is an 8-position 2.54mm pitch single-row stackable female header that connects perfectly with most 8-pin male headers. It comes in a package of 2, where each header can withstand current ratings up to 3A and has a maximum contact resistance of 30mΩ. Based on their dimensions of 21x2.54x8 millimeters (L x W x H) and 11mm long flat male pins, these headers are designed to be soldered into a PCB with the pins extending through the PCB for mating with another header like this below it.

