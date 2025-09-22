16x12 R Click featuring a 16x12 red LED matrix for dynamic visuals and information displays

Create dynamic visual indicators, counters, and notifications with IS31FL3733

16x12 R Click is a compact add-on board that integrates a 16x12 red LED display, providing full individual control of each LED for ON/OFF switching and brightness adjustment. It is based on the IS31FL3733 matrix driver from ISSI.

KEY FEATURES:



LED Matrix Display: Features a 16x12 matrix of individual red LEDs, totaling 192 LEDs

Individual LED Control: Each LED can be individually controlled for ON/OFF status and brightness

8-bit PWM Dimming: Offers 256 steps of linear dimming resolution per LED

I2C Interface: Communicates with the host MCU via an I2C interface, supporting Fast-Mode Plus operation

APPLICATIONS:



Creates custom visual indicators and status displays

Enables the display of simple animations and scrolling text

Suitable for compact information displays

Integrates into gaming peripherals for custom lighting

Can be used to create audio spectrum displays

Displays numerical data or notifications

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about 16x12 R Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



