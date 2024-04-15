10x10 RGB 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for creating vibrant LED displays and lighting solutions. This board features the IN-PC20TBT5R5G5B, an RGB LED with an advanced IC for seamless operation from Inolux. The board features a 10x10 matrix of "smart" RGB LEDs capable of dual-wire transmission and a sophisticated control circuit for dynamic color rendering. It incorporates CMOS technology for low power consumption and supports 256 grayscale levels for precise PWM dimming, along with 32 levels of brightness control. Additionally, the board operates on a 5V supply from the mikroBUS™ 5V power rail, supported by the LSD0102 level translator, making it compatible with both 3.3V and 5V MCUs. This Click board™ is ideal for developing LED-based display screens, decorative LED string lights, and ambient scene lighting, offering a flexible platform for creative lighting projects.

For more information about 10x10 RGB 2 Click, visit the official product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE