1000 Click boards CELEBRATION

Yesterday we reached an amazing goal we set for ourselves several years ago - 1000 Click boards™ in our collection!

At 9 AM, every employee and intern in the company could find a present on their desks. A 1000 Click Boards™ themed mug with cookies, exclusive 1000 Click boards™ catalog, an invitation to the special 1000 Click boards™ event, and "I'm a legend" t-shirt. :)

Everyone put their brand new t-shirts on and impatiently waited for 13 o'clock when the official event started. We started with a toast and grand opening of our Click boards™ Timeline, where we had a chance to hear about how our brand of add-on peripheral boards grew through the years.

The next step was MikroE walk of fame where all employees who directly participated in the development of this brand had their name written on a green star.

Every single employee contributed to making this goal happen. But we had to reward those who were the most responsible for this milestone. Like all other heroes in history, our Click Heroes were rewarded with the special badge of honor.

This day was not like any other; it was extraordinary. We want to thank everyone one more time for their hard work, dedication and for writing history with us!



Until 1111th Click board™,

Your MikroE

