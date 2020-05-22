XPRO-Adapter Click is an adapter board for connecting Microchip Xplaned Pro expansion boards with hundreds of mikroBUS based host boards. The Xplaned Pro expansion header is a standardized 20 pin connector which is allowing the connection of many Microchip/ex Atmel expansion boards. This click also has duplicated Xplaned Pro and mikroBUS headers if reconfiguring is needed for individual boards or pinouts. Using XPRO-Adapter Click allows you to connect Microchip add-on boards on mikroBUS without additional wiring.

This board supports all standard communication interfaces which you may find on expansion boards such as SPI, I2C, UART, PWM (+/-), Analog (+/-). It is designed to be operated only with 3.3V logic levels.

