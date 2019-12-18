A creative project regarding an Arduino Text-to-Speech talking clock.

The project we are talking about was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used several of our Click boards™ which are essential for making this work – the TextToSpeech click, ideal for speech processing applications; the RTC2 click, which is used applications that require real-time clocks; and the Proximity click, perfect for proximity and light sensing. This project also utilizes our Arduino Mega Click Shield, an extension for the Arduino Mega board.

Whenever someone moves a hand in front of the proximity sensor, the real-time clock will say the current time. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

For more information about the products used in this example, click their product pages below:

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe