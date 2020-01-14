Looking to start 2020 with an interesting project? Take a look at this intermediate demo and start creating!

The project we are talking about is titled Remotely Control Home Electronics with PIC-IoT WG and it was created by Rachel Beddor and Lucio Di Jasio. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

The creators used one of our Click boards™, the Relay click, essential for putting this project together. This click can control a wide range of high power applications as it offers an elegant and easy way for avoiding this issue.

With this practical demo you can remotely control home electronics such as a fan, lamp or any other wired device from the cloud. It is truly useful and quite interesting, specially when you start developing your own.

