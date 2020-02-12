Proximity 13 Click is based on the SI1153-AB09-GMR IC from Silicon Labs that can be used as an proximity, and gesture detector with I2C digital interface and programmable-event interrupt output.

The host can send command the Proximity 13 Click to initiate on-demand proximity measurements. Because of the features it offers, this Click can be used for wearables, handsets, consumer electronics, and display backlight control.

