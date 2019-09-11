Mikroe at the Microchip Masters Berlin event

Knowledge is worth a lot more if you know how to share it.

Our team of experts consisted of our masterful Head of Software, Ivan Rajković and our experienced Technical Support Engineer, Petar Suknjaja will be heading to Berlin to take part in the prestigious Microchip Masters event, held from the 16th through the 19th of September, at the HTW Berlin – University of Applied Sciences.

Ivan Rajković will be giving a lecture, on the 18th of September, on the EasyPIC v8 development system & rapid prototyping which you do not want to miss.

Additionally, we are planning a special giveaway for the visitors of the event – 50 Click Analyzers will be gifted to a selected group of guests.

If you want to participate in the event, please visit their official website and register.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe