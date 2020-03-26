This is a beginner project that can be done in three hours if you have the specified materials and if you follow this useful tutorial.

The project we are talking about is titled Iot Thermometer Using Python and it was created by Prathyusha Reddy. Check this tutorial out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

The creator based the project around one of Mikroe‘s products – the essential Temp&Hum Click, temperature and relative humidity sensor. Its temperature measurement accuracy is ±1°C within a 0-60°C range.

The project also uses the WiFi PLUS Click, a compact solution for adding WiFi communication to your project. This demo was developed with the help of the Flip&Click SAM3X, a beginner-friendly rapid prototyping tool expandable with up to four Clicks out of more than 750 available.

With this demo, you will create useful device so we advise you to get started!

For more information about the products used for this demo, please visit the following product pages:

