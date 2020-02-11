This is a beginner project that can be done in three hours if you have the specified materials and if you follow this useful tutorial.

The project we are talking about is titled Garage Door Opener with Siemens TC35i Modem and Pro Mini and it was created by Grubits Gabor. Check this tutorial out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

The creator used one of our products - the Relay Click, a dual relay Click board™, which can be operated by the host MCU. This Click board™ offers an elegant and easy solution for controlling a wide range of high power applications. Since it is able to operate on mains voltage level, it can even be used control the power for a number of small home appliances. It can also be used to activate various electromotors, switch on the lights, or power on the entire embedded system.

This project, being one that is ideal for beginners, is an excellent way for you to start your embedded journey.

For more information about the Relay Click, please visit the product page.

