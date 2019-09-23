Today we present to you the Dual EE Click, a 2 x 2-Mbit I2C-Compatible (2-wire) Serial EEPROM memory.

This Click board™ can be used for any kind of temporary or permanent data storage for various embedded electronic devices, simple data logging, storing various working parameters of a module or device, safeguarding the sensitive data in case of a power cycle, etc.

One of the key features of the AT24CM02 IC, which the Dual EE Click contains, is the Error Detection and Correction scheme (EDC), which allows error correction by utilizing six additional bits, internally assigned to a group of four bytes.

For more information about the Dual EE Click

