Check vitals efficiently

This project has the potential to save lives!

The project we are talking about is the MoBitals, created by Team Visteli Labs. This team is consisted of Irak Mayer, Stephanie Vicarte and Elizabeth Vicarte. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

Team Visteli Labs used a few of our products, the innovative Fever click and the helpful Heart Rate 4 click. The project they created is a cheap, mobile, energy efficient way to take the vitals of children and transmit important information to a central command health for further action.

For more information about the Fever click, please visit its product page, and to learn more about the Heart Rate 4 click visit its respective product page.

