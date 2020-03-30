Congratulations are in order! We are proud to state that Evan Rust, also known as the Arduino "having11" Guy on Hackster, has won the Hackster Impact Prize!

The project we are talking about is titled Azure Sphere Weather Station and you can check it out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

Evan based the project around two of Mikroe‘s products – the essential Water Detect Click, used for detecting water and other electroconductive liquids, and the Enviroment Click, which measures temperature, relative humidity, pressure and VOC (Volatile Organic compounds gases).

The goal of this project is to create a device capable of monitoring current weather conditions and sending the data to the Azure Cloud.

We are very proud and honored that the creator utilized two of our Click Boards™ and we are looking forward to seeing what he will create in the future.

Hackster conducted an interview with Evan Rust, the winner, so if you would like to hear what are his thoughts on the whole project please check out the full video.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe