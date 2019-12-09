This is a very interesting and unique project that is developed around the idea of anomaly detection.

The project we are talking about is titled Anomaly Detection, created by Team Bunny Sense. The team is consisted of Make It Happen and Ron Dagdag. You can check the project out in full detail by visiting the complete Hackster project.

They used one of our products, the essential Relay click, and developed the project by utilizing the Azure Sphere MT3620 Starter Kit which is mikroBUS™ compatible.

Like a bunny watches it surroundings for possible dangers, Anomaly detection algorithms can detect unexpected items and start "jumping" for anomalies in our data.

For more information about the Relay click, please visit the product page.

