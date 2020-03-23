6DOF IMU 6 Click features a 6-axis MotionTracking device that combines a 3-axis gyroscope, a 3-axis accelerometer, and a Digital Motion Processor™ (DMP) labeled as ICM-20689.

The ICM-20689 includes on-chip 16-bit ADCs, programmable digital filters, an embedded temperature sensor, and programmable interrupts. The gyroscope and accelerometer are full-scale range, user-programmable sensors with factory-calibrated initial sensitivity for reduced production-line calibration requirements.

This Click is an excellent choice for applications that include mobile phones, tablets, drones, handset and portable gaming, motion-based game controllers, wearable sensors for health, fitness and sports and 3D remote controls for internet-connected DTVs and set-top boxes.

